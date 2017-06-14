Oklahoma’s own chuck wagon and cowboy cook to appear on Food Net - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma’s own chuck wagon and cowboy cook to appear on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

HOLLIS, OK (KSWO)- Kent Rollins will appear on the Food Network’s highly rated Cutthroat Kitchen tonight at 8:00 p.m.

This episode, judged by country musician Clay Walker, featured cowboy-themed sabotages and challenges including one chef cooking a breakfast hash while his ingredients were slid down a bar, and two chefs prepping and cooking a cowboy steak dinner while riding in a covered wagon.

 “I’ve seen a lot of things cooking from a chuck wagon in Mother Nature’s kitchen. I’ve cooked in hailstorms, 60 mph winds and even got close to being in a tornado, but you just can’t prepare for what will get thrown at you in the Cutthroat Kitchen. Not only do you have to turn out great food but you have to do it in some of the most bizarre circumstances!” Rollins said.

 Rollins has also been featured on the Food Network's “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” “Chopped Grill Masters” and “Chopped Redemption.” He was named the Official Chuck Wagon Cook of Oklahoma in 1996.

Make sure to tune into Food Network: The Good, the Hash and the Ugly (Season 15, Episode 8) June 14th at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby jury hunkers down for 3rd day in sex assault case

    Cosby jury hunkers down for 3rd day in sex assault case

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:19:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:06 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:06:09 GMT

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

  • Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:04:13 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

  • Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

    Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false allegations'

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:59 AM EDT2017-06-14 07:59:22 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:03:14 GMT

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

    •   
Powered by Frankly