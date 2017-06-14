Oklahoma’s own chuck wagon and cowboy cook to appear on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen

HOLLIS, OK (KSWO)- Kent Rollins will appear on the Food Network’s highly rated Cutthroat Kitchen tonight at 8:00 p.m.

This episode, judged by country musician Clay Walker, featured cowboy-themed sabotages and challenges including one chef cooking a breakfast hash while his ingredients were slid down a bar, and two chefs prepping and cooking a cowboy steak dinner while riding in a covered wagon.

“I’ve seen a lot of things cooking from a chuck wagon in Mother Nature’s kitchen. I’ve cooked in hailstorms, 60 mph winds and even got close to being in a tornado, but you just can’t prepare for what will get thrown at you in the Cutthroat Kitchen. Not only do you have to turn out great food but you have to do it in some of the most bizarre circumstances!” Rollins said.

Rollins has also been featured on the Food Network's “Throwdown with Bobby Flay,” “Chopped Grill Masters” and “Chopped Redemption.” He was named the Official Chuck Wagon Cook of Oklahoma in 1996.

Make sure to tune into Food Network: The Good, the Hash and the Ugly (Season 15, Episode 8) June 14th at 8:00 p.m.

