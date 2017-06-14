There is still time to sign up for Cameron University Youth Skil - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

There is still time to sign up for Cameron University Youth Skills Baseball Camps

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University is hosting Youth Skills Baseball Camps this summer.

Cameron University coaching staff and baseball players will offer instruction in all areas of the game-- including hitting, fielding, pitching, catching, as well as base running skills. There are a variety of camps open for ages 6 to 13. The cost is $45 and you can register at cameronbaseballcamps.com.

Please wear proper attire.  Tennis shoes, cleats, glove, bat, and helmet, as well as pants, will be required at the camp. The camps will be held at the McCord Field at Cameron University.

For all questions contact Coach Brady Huston at 806-790-1086 or bhuston@cameron.edu.

