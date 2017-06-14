OK ranks 36th in the nation for children’s well-being

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're hearing from the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy after a report showed the state ranks 36th in the nation for children's well-being.

Former Representative Joe Dorman, who heads the Institute, says the report showed that Oklahoma moved up from 37th to 36th, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

The study showed that 77-percent of 8th-grade students are not proficient in math, and we are higher than the national average for teen pregnancy.

Dorman says the economy has a lot to do with the issue, as 22 percent of the state's children live in poverty.

"Nationally the economy is improving and some of that is spilling into Oklahoma. But all of this comes back to home and we've got to make sure our legislature is focused on creating those jobs."



Dorman said the legislature needs to focus on the lawsuit from tobacco companies that could cost the state tens of millions of dollars, saying that agencies focused on helping children can't take any more cuts.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.