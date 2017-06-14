Broadway star hosts camp for showbiz hopefuls - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Broadway star hosts camp for showbiz hopefuls

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
BROKEN ARROW, OK (KSWO)- Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is back in her hometown of Broken Arrow this week, putting on a boot camp for young showbiz hopefuls.

This is the third year for her boot camp, giving Oklahoma kids the chance to learn singing, dancing, and acting from the masters themselves.

"I'm proud and honored, but it's not about me. It's really not. It's about them, it's about the kids… To help them understand who they are. To know who they are, I'm talking about not just on stage, but in life,” said Chenoweth.

The students will perform several times at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center and even go on to sing at a Tulsa Drillers game.

