OHP captain graduates FBI National Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma Highway Patrol Capt. Paul Timmons was one of 228 law enforcement officers graduating from the FBI National Academy.

National Academy Program is ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership and fitness training for selected officers having proven records as professionals within their agencies.

Timmons has served 29 years with the OHP. His current assignment is Public Affairs Division Commander.

