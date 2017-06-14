Man wanted for attempted murder spotted in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Caddo County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma need your assistance in locating Ralph Ramnarine.

Ramnarine is wanted out of Caddo County for attempted murder. He has ties to the Lawton and Comanche County area. There is a warrant currently listed for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen at Rain Tree Apartments in Lawton on June 13th just before 2:00 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspect, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO. As always you can remain anonymous. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

