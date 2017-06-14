ACLU seeks re-examination of Oklahoma domestic violence case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union says it will ask an Oklahoma court to review the case of a woman who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for failing to report that her boyfriend was abusing her children.

Brady Henderson, the legal director for the ACLU's state chapter, said Wednesday that the group plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of 33-year-old Tondalao Hall, who says her boyfriend was also abusing her.

She was sentenced to prison in 2006 after pleading guilty to failing to protect two of her children.

The boyfriend, 35-year-old Robert Braxton Jr., pleaded guilty to abusing the children and spent just two years behind bars before being released on probation.

The case has outraged women's rights groups.

