OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KFOR) (Source KFOR)

YUKON, OK (KFOR)– Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby.

Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.

Officials say the mother of the child not only agreed to allow Deffner to live out his horrific sexual fantasies on her newborn baby but stated that she would take part in it as well.

“This is one of, if not the sickest things I’ve ever heard of, and I can’t describe the evil and deranged details of what they were planning to do to this innocent and defenseless baby,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said in a news release.

Authorities also found an 11-year-old Oklahoma County girl Deffner had allegedly manipulated into sending nude photographs of herself and orchestrated a personal encounter with earlier this year.

Canadian County Sheriff’s investigators found multiple electronic devices containing approximately seven images of the 11-year-old girl, and other child pornography.

“It sickens me to no end that an 11-year-old girl spent any amount of time alone with such a sick and demented individual as Deffner.  I pray that baby wasn’t scarred for life,” said West.

Deffner was arrested on June 9th in Canadian County on charges for Procuring a Minor in Child Pornography, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Authorities say the pregnant woman’s children have been placed into protective custody with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Information provided by KFOR.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise among victims in 'critical' condition

    GOP baseball shooting: Rep. Scalise among victims in 'critical' condition

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:58:05 GMT

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. 

    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. 

  • Cosby jury hunkers down for 3rd day in sex assault case

    Cosby jury hunkers down for 3rd day in sex assault case

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:19:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:02:29 GMT

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

  • Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-14 19:01:59 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    •   
Powered by Frankly