OK man arrested after conspiring with pregnant woman to sexually abuse newborn

YUKON, OK (KFOR)– Daniel Thomas J. Deffner, 39, of Yukon, was arrested after he allegedly conspired to sexually abuse a newborn baby.

Deffner traded child pornography and was engaged in a discussion involving child exploitation with a pregnant woman, who lives in Midwest City, through Facebook. Authorities say Facebook messages show the two planned to rape, torture and sexually molest the unborn child.

Officials say the mother of the child not only agreed to allow Deffner to live out his horrific sexual fantasies on her newborn baby but stated that she would take part in it as well.

“This is one of, if not the sickest things I’ve ever heard of, and I can’t describe the evil and deranged details of what they were planning to do to this innocent and defenseless baby,” Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said in a news release.

Authorities also found an 11-year-old Oklahoma County girl Deffner had allegedly manipulated into sending nude photographs of herself and orchestrated a personal encounter with earlier this year.

Canadian County Sheriff’s investigators found multiple electronic devices containing approximately seven images of the 11-year-old girl, and other child pornography.

“It sickens me to no end that an 11-year-old girl spent any amount of time alone with such a sick and demented individual as Deffner. I pray that baby wasn’t scarred for life,” said West.

Deffner was arrested on June 9th in Canadian County on charges for Procuring a Minor in Child Pornography, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Authorities say the pregnant woman’s children have been placed into protective custody with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Information provided by KFOR.