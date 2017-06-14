Atoka Elementary news safe rooms are bulletproof and can withstand EF-5 strength winds

ATOKA, OK (KFOR)– Atoka Elementary School bought six bulletproof safety rooms to place throughout the school in places like the gym, hallways and the library in case of an emergency.

“Before the safe rooms came in, we had to load the kids up on a bus and take them across town, which took anywhere from 14 to 17 minutes, which really in anybody’s terms is not acceptable,” Atoka Public Schools Superintendent Jay McAdams said.

The students inside the room can see what is going on throughout the school via TV monitors installed in the safety room. The rooms have enough space to hold every student and staff member in the school.

Superintendent Jay McAdams said the rooms can withstand a round from a rifle, or EF-5 strength winds.

“We’re one of the first schools anywhere around to have these, but we just want our students to know when they come to Atoka schools, they are safe,” McAdams said.

The six rooms cost the district $400,000.

Information provided by KFOR.