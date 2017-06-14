Tishomingo knife-wielding man shot by police arrested at TX hospital

The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
Cameron University’s Upward Bound program has received funding for five years through the U.S. Department of Education. The Upward Bound program provide low-income students and those considered first-generation college students at Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School and MacArthur High School with fundamental support preparing for college entrance and success in higher education.
