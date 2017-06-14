Tishomingo knife-wielding man shot by police arrested at TX hosp - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Tishomingo knife-wielding man shot by police arrested at TX hospital

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TISHOMINGO, OK (KXII) -- The man who was shot after trying to attack a Tishomingo police officer with a knife was arrested in his Texas hospital, charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of first-degree burglary, and one count of domestic abuse by strangulation.

The shooting occurred Monday evening after 8 p.m. When police officers arrived, they found Jered Keith Tolbert, 34, destroying the inside of the home. Tolbert walked outside with a knife advanced toward several officers. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Tolbert was taken to a Texas hospital for treatment of two gunshot wounds to the upper body. He is still hospitalized.

Information provided by KXII.

