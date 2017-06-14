CU’s Upward Bound program receives five-year funding grant - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

CU’s Upward Bound program receives five-year funding grant

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron University’s Upward Bound program has received funding for five years through the U.S. Department of Education.

The Upward Bound program provide low-income students and those considered first-generation college students at Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School and MacArthur High School with fundamental support preparing for college entrance and success in higher education.

“Cameron University has offered the Upward Bound program to area high school students since 1992,” says Beth Gregory, Director, Upward Bound. “This funding will allow us to help more students prepare for a college admission and, ultimately, a college degree. In the past five years, 82 percent of Cameron’s Upward Bound participants have enrolled for a college degree. We plan to continue that momentum.”

The grant enables Cameron to offer the program through 2022. Beginning in September, the university will receive $305,224 each year totaling more than $1.5 million to continue the program through the U.S. Department of Education.

