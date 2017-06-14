This Father’s Day, Be Tobacco Free

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- This Father’s Day, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline encourages fathers to take the first step to a healthier life for themselves and their families by quitting tobacco.

“I have a wife, a step-son and two daughters, one of whom is a year old, to thank for the motivation to stay quit,” said TSET Executive Director, John Woods. “My youngest daughter will never have a memory of me smoking, and that’s an incredible feeling. I wouldn’t be the father I am today without the help of the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline. I know my path is not unusual in Oklahoma, where nearly one in four adults smokes. Children from families who smoke are twice as likely to become smokers themselves, and I could not let my habits affect the health of my family any longer. My children know that the main reason for quitting was, and continues to be, being the best father possible.”

To assist Oklahoma fathers on their quitting journey, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline connects users with specially trained Quit Coaches who provide non-judgmental support and help build customized Quit Plans. Free text and email support and free patches, gum or lozenges are available for Oklahoma tobacco users interested in quitting at 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669) and OKhelpline.com.

“With customizable, complimentary options and resources that can be tailored to your personal preferences and lifestyle, the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline is an invaluable resource for Oklahomans,” said Paola Klein, Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline coordinator. “This Father’s Day, consider calling the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline and give your family the gift of a healthy life.”

