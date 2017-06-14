Oklahoma's Riley adds ex-E. Carolina coach McNeill to staff - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma's Riley adds ex-E. Carolina coach McNeill to staff

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - New Oklahoma football coach Lincoln Riley has hired Ruffin McNeill as assistant head coach and defensive tackles coach.

Riley and McNeill go way back. Riley was offensive coordinator at East Carolina for five seasons while McNeill was the head coach, and the two had previously worked together at Texas Tech. McNeill was assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Virginia last season.

Calvin Thibodeaux, who has spent the last two seasons as Oklahoma's defensive line coach, now will focus on defensive ends. Riley said he plans to finalize other coaching staff titles in the coming days.

The 33-year-old Riley was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach last week after longtime coach Bob Stoops abruptly stepped down.

The school announced the move on Wednesday.

    LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thanks to our wetter-than-normal spring, it's been tough for some in Lawton to keep their lawns mowed, and the complaints are pouring in to City Hall.

