Names of officers involved in Oklahoma shooting death released
TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma have released the names of the three law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man whose family said he was having a mental crisis.
A joint release sent Wednesday says Tulsa County sheriff's deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Tulsa police officer Donnie Johnson were involved in Friday's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre.
All three have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.
Authorities say Barre walked away when two members of the sheriff's mental health unit came to his home to pick him up for an evaluation.
Barre walked about a mile to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives. The officers fired at him as he tried to enter the business.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:29:39 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:53:59 GMT
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.
Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:50:49 GMT
[Source KSWO]
LAWTON, OK (LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thanks to our wetter-than-normal spring, it's been tough for some in Lawton to keep their lawns mowed, and the complaints are pouring in to City Hall. Neighborhood Services has received nearly one-thousand complaints of tall grass and weeds since the beginning of May. City code requires officials to let homeowners and tenants know that they're in violation, and if they fail to cut it, they face a fine. ”It looks better," said James Le...
