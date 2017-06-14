Names of officers involved in Oklahoma shooting death released - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Names of officers involved in Oklahoma shooting death released

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in Oklahoma have released the names of the three law enforcement officers involved in the fatal shooting of a black man whose family said he was having a mental crisis.

A joint release sent Wednesday says Tulsa County sheriff's deputies William Ramsey and Brandon Walker and Tulsa police officer Donnie Johnson were involved in Friday's shooting of 29-year-old Joshua Barre. 

All three have been on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Authorities say Barre walked away when two members of the sheriff's mental health unit came to his home to pick him up for an evaluation.

Barre walked about a mile to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives. The officers fired at him as he tried to enter the business.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Cosby jury reviews accuser's testimony amid deliberations

    Cosby jury reviews accuser's testimony amid deliberations

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:19 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:19:55 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:54:39 GMT

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

    The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

  • Trump labeling House health care bill 'mean' frustrates GOP

    Trump labeling House health care bill 'mean' frustrates GOP

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-06-14 08:29:39 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:53:59 GMT

    The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.

    The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.

  • Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Death toll rises to 12 in London apartment building inferno

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
    Wednesday, June 14 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-06-14 23:52:51 GMT

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

    •   
Powered by Frankly