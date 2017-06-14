Local residents complain about tall grass and weeds

LAWTON, OK (LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Thanks to our wetter-than-normal spring, it's been tough for some in Lawton to keep their lawns mowed, and the complaints are pouring in to City Hall.

Neighborhood Services has received nearly 1000 complaints of tall grass and weeds since the beginning of May.

City code requires officials to let homeowners and tenants know that they're in violation, and if they fail to cut it, they face a fine.

”It looks better," said James Lebenson, Lawton resident. "Its better aesthetically for Lawton.”

Lebenson is just one resident who's taking the city's advice on keeping his grass cut below 12 inches.

"I try and keep mine manicured at least twice a week," said Lebenson.

Residents who choose not to abide by the 12 inch rule are in violation of city code.

Neighborhood Services Supervisor Josh Leach said his main concern for residents with overgrown grass is safety.

"Mosquitos love tall grass and weeds," said Leach. "So, if we can do our best to keep areas where they populate down or eliminate them. That's the kind of the point."

He said tall grass and weeds are the perfect breeding ground for pests and disease.

Which is what Lebenson said encourages him to keep his grass cut.

”People with animals and whatnot like myself and my neighborhood," said Lebenson. "We care about our animals and we surely don’t want ticks and fleas on them.”

Lebenson and Neighborhood services urge all residents to upkeep their lawns on their own, however if not, they will mow it for them.

"Unless they get to suffer the wrath of Lawton," said Lebenson. "I mean if they don’t want to cut their lawns Lawton will cut them and they will be charged for it.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.