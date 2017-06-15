ATV crash reported at Lake Ellsworth

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
At least one person was hurt early Thursday morning after a reported four-wheeler crash at Lake Ellsworth.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied 'false and scurrilous allegations' about his contacts with Russian official in a dramatic appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.
