ATV crash reported at Lake Ellsworth

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAKE ELLSWORTH, OK (KSWO) - At least one person was hurt early Thursday morning after a reported four-wheeler crash at Lake Ellsworth.

Authorities were called to a campsite a little before 2:30 this morning after getting reports that a four-wheeler had flipped and somebody was hurt. A medical helicopter was later called in to meet an ambulance at Porter Hill to take the victim to a hospital.

So far there's no word from authorities on what happened. We'll bring you the details as soon as they are released.

