Caddo County attempted murder suspect captured in Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Ralph Ramnarine was captured in Lawton today.

Ramnarine was wanted out of Caddo County for attempted murder. He has ties to the Lawton and Comanche County area.

