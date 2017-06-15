Lankford speaks out about Congressional attack

WASHINGTON (KSWO)- We are hearing from Oklahoma Senator James Lankford after yesterday's Congressional attack in Washington:

"We are a nation that solves things by conversation. We disagree and that's OK. We've said that for two centuries that we can disagree. We don't solve it this way and we cannot."

Lankford went on to lead the Senate in prayer and thanked Capitol Hill police for stopping the situation from getting any worse.

