Brian Moody, Lincoln County Jail escapee, is still at large

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Oklahoma say they are close to capturing the last of the four escapees from the Lincoln County Jail.

We told you yesterday morning how Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were found and arrested in Pottawatomie County. Later yesterday morning, Sonny Baker was also caught by authorities.

Now, officials are searching for 24-year-old Brian Moody. He escaped along with the other three earlier this week and had previously escaped in March as well.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty believes they're close to capturing Moody after finding his sister yesterday.

"He had run off into the woods, she was arrested, her 15-year-old son was arrested… He came over the radio and said we spotted him running.">

Sonny Baker, who was with Moody initially, was ill when he was picked up, saying the two had been drinking pond water before they split up. Authorities expect that Moody may be weak as he continues moving.

