Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church to hold a Eucharistic Procession June 18th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be hosting a Eucharistic Procession this Sunday morning following the 8:30 a.m. Mass. It should be a beautiful moment for the parish’s history as they celebrate their 115th anniversary.

Resurrecting an ancient Christian tradition, the second week following Pentecost Sunday, Catholic churches around the world celebrate the Solemnity of the Body and Blood of Christ.

At approximately 9:20 a.m. on June 18th, the congregation will exit the west doors of the church, follow SW 7th Street south, turn east on SW A Ave., turn north on SW 6th Street, and then will turn west on W Gore Blvd.

