Discover Oklahoma- High Noon Wild West Shootout at JM Gun Museum

CLAREMORE, OK- Oklahoma certainly has a rich, wild west history. This weekend on Discover Oklahoma, you can see how some of the wild west is alive and well in Claremore.

“It’s the late 1800s and law and order is a little loose in the west. All it took was a 6 shooter and a smart marshal to help keep things in order.”

“Yeah, they’re rowdy all right!”

“I’m Annie Oakley, sharpest shooter in the west. Hang around and you’ll see!”

With names like Shady Katy - the “lead” Ville range and Dirty Bad Bob, you can bet things can get a little rowdy at the high noon wild west shootout.

These are the tri-state gunfighters and reenactors - a group of volunteers out of Northeast Oklahoma.

“Owasso, Claremore, Wagoner, Coweta, Pryor… We have a good bunch of professional actors and actresses.”

You can find them on the weekends at the JM Davis Arms and Historical Museum April through November. The show starts at high noon of course and last about an hour. But hey it’s Oklahoma and the summer heat can trim up the time a little.

