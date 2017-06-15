Discover Oklahoma- High Noon Wild West Shootout at JM Gun Museum

Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Social media is buzzing with video of a blimp at the U.S. Open falling from the sky while on fire.
Social media is buzzing with video of a blimp at the U.S. Open falling from the sky while on fire.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.
The University of Oklahoma has said they have placed sanctions on quarterback Baker Mayfield after is arrest in Arkansas in February.
The University of Oklahoma has said they have placed sanctions on quarterback Baker Mayfield after is arrest in Arkansas in February.