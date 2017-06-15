Family of Chickasha teen shot by neighbor speaks out - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Family of Chickasha teen shot by neighbor speaks out

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
CHICKASHA, OK (KFOR)- The great- grandmother of the Chickasha teen is speaking out about forgiveness and retribution.

White has forgiven the man who killed her great-grandson but will ever forget what happened.

"He needs to be locked up for quite a while," White said. "I want him to be able to live with what he did to Andrew. I think the only way he’s going to be able to suffer is by staying alive."

Boone Buben, 31, is charged with manslaughter after admitting he killed next door neighbor Andrew White, 13.

According to the affidavit, Buben told police his gun slipped from his hand and discharged when he picked it up. But Buben later admitted he pointed the gun at White, who he said was making a clawing motion with some paper claws he had made, and pulled the trigger.

"I don’t know if they were just horse playing that day or what, we’ll never know," said Robert White, Andrew's great-grandfather. "It’s still rough. Hard to believe."

White and Buben had a close friendship prior to the incident but the victim’s family believes the manslaughter charge -- which carries a maximum four-year sentence – is not harsh enough.

"Because I don’t think four years is enough," said Gail White. "But I know Boone is going to pay for what he did because he took something real precious away from us."

"It’s been real traumatic," Gail White said. "I just feel like Andrew should be hollering from his room. He hollered every once in a while, he would holler, ‘Grandma, I love you,’ when he was playing his video games. So it’s so hard, I miss him so much."

Information provided by KFOR.

