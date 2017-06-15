Valley Brook police officer shot New Year’s Day returns to duty

VALLEY BROOK, OK (KOCO)- A Valley Brook police officer Brian Southerland, who was shot on New Year’s Day while on duty, is back at work.

Southerland was shot in the leg, damaging a major artery, during a traffic stop.

“Right under the underpass is where his vehicle finally came to a stop,” Southerland said. “I got out to approach the vehicle, and that’s when he pretty much fired at me. I went to take cover behind my vehicle. When I did, there were two more shots ring out, and the third one hit my leg.”

He was all smiles on his first day back on duty, patrolling the streets of Valley Brook. Six months of rehabilitation, rest and strong faith have brought him here.

“Yeah, it feels good. Kind of exciting,” Southerland said. “I said, ‘If I make it back and able to get back out there and do this job again, I would,’ I do enjoy it quite a bit. So, I wasn’t going to let anything deter me from getting back out here if I was able to.”

