Thousands of OU students are at risk after their personal information was exposed

NORMAN, OK (KWTV)- Thousands of University of Oklahoma students are at risk after their personal information was exposed through an OU file-sharing system in what officials are calling a “misinterpretation.”

OU Daily said the information of more than 29,000 students including grades, financial aid status, and social security numbers were made available on the Microsoft Office file sharing system Delve.

The system was immediately shut down but campus officials were able to confirm the issue, but could not corroborate the exact numbers.

In a statement, OU's vice president for Enrollment and Student Financial Services said, "some sensitive files were inadvertently made accessible to OU account holders due to a misunderstanding of privacy settings. No unauthorized party accessed any of the files..."

The mishap puts OU at risk of violating the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. FERPA protects information like social security numbers, grades, financial aid status or visa status of international students. The only penalty is the loss of federal funding, which Miller says in the law’s 43-year history has never been levied against an institution.

Information provided by KWTV.