Thousands of OU students are at risk after their personal inform - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Thousands of OU students are at risk after their personal information was exposed

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source University of Oklahoma) (Source University of Oklahoma)

NORMAN, OK (KWTV)- Thousands of University of Oklahoma students are at risk after their personal information was exposed through an OU file-sharing system in what officials are calling a “misinterpretation.”

OU Daily said the information of more than 29,000 students including grades, financial aid status, and social security numbers were made available on the Microsoft Office file sharing system Delve.

The system was immediately shut down but campus officials were able to confirm the issue, but could not corroborate the exact numbers.

In a statement, OU's vice president for Enrollment and Student Financial Services said, "some sensitive files were inadvertently made accessible to OU account holders due to a misunderstanding of privacy settings. No unauthorized party accessed any of the files..." 

The mishap puts OU at risk of violating the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. FERPA protects information like social security numbers, grades, financial aid status or visa status of international students. The only penalty is the loss of federal funding, which Miller says in the law’s 43-year history has never been levied against an institution.

Information provided by KWTV.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Find your new best friend at LAW’s Sidewalk Sale June 17th

    Find your new best friend at LAW’s Sidewalk Sale June 17th

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:55:06 GMT

    Lawton Animal Welfare is hosting a Sidewalk Sale, this Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.  There will be fantastic bargains on puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. The administration fees for each full price adoption will be covered for this event only! Enjoy a relaxing day filling with adoptions with friendly staff members and volunteers then relax in the shade and visit with your neighbors, and you can enjoy a cool beverage. 

    Lawton Animal Welfare is hosting a Sidewalk Sale, this Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.  There will be fantastic bargains on puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. The administration fees for each full price adoption will be covered for this event only! Enjoy a relaxing day filling with adoptions with friendly staff members and volunteers then relax in the shade and visit with your neighbors, and you can enjoy a cool beverage. 

  • Trump says Scalise 'in some trouble' as House gavels back in

    Trump says Scalise 'in some trouble' as House gavels back in

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-15 08:12:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:54:53 GMT

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

  • Researcher finds Georgia voter records exposed on internet

    Researcher finds Georgia voter records exposed on internet

    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-06-15 05:31:41 GMT
    Thursday, June 15 2017 1:54 PM EDT2017-06-15 17:54:39 GMT

    Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.

    Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly