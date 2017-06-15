Thousands of OU students are at risk after their personal information was exposed

Lawton Animal Welfare is hosting a Sidewalk Sale, this Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. There will be fantastic bargains on puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. The administration fees for each full price adoption will be covered for this event only! Enjoy a relaxing day filling with adoptions with friendly staff members and volunteers then relax in the shade and visit with your neighbors, and you can enjoy a cool beverage.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
Researcher finds gaping network security hole in website of center that manages Georgia's election, leaving state's 6.7 million voter records, other sensitive files, exposed to hackers.
Jurors return to the deliberation room Thursday morning, but the long road to a verdict is taking a toll.
Social media is buzzing with video of a blimp at the U.S. Open falling from the sky while on fire.
