All four Lincoln County escapees are now in custody - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

All four Lincoln County escapees are now in custody

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Brian Moody, the last of four inmates on the run after escaping from Lincoln County Jail earlier this week, has been captured. He is now in police custody. Authorities have not released any details of his arrest at this time.

All four escapees have now been recovered.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

