Walters sting results in one arrest, recovery of stolen property

WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- A sting operation in Walters yesterday led to an arrest.

Police say reports came in that a man had stolen from the Dollar General. Surveillance video showed the suspect's car and police learned it was actually stolen out of Gunnison, Colorado.

The Walters Police Department along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cotton County dispatch set up a sting that resulted in James Buckley's arrest.

They recovered the stolen vehicle and other stolen items. He is being held in the Cotton County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.