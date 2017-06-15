OU announces sanctions against Baker Mayfield

The University of Oklahoma has said they have placed sanctions on quarterback Baker Mayfield after his arrest in Arkansas in February.

The university said Mayfield will have to enter the school's alcohol education program as well as complete 35 hours of community service before the start of the fall semester in August.

Mayfield was arrested after attempting to run from police while being questioned as a witness to a fight which happened in Fayetteville. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing and resisting arrest. The criminal case is ongoing.

