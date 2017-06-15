OU announces sanctions against Baker Mayfield

DeAnthony Bowden teaching kids how to work hard and improve their basketball skills
DeAnthony Bowden teaching kids how to work hard and improve their basketball skills
Lawton High product Holden Capps was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 8th Round
Lawton High product Holden Capps was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 8th Round
Faron Griffin hired as the new football coach at Cache
Faron Griffin hired as the new football coach at Cache
MacArthur grad Patrick Shea, a member of the USA Deaf National Team, will head to Dallas for training camp in July
MacArthur grad Patrick Shea, a member of the USA Deaf National Team, will head to Dallas for training camp in July
Lincoln Riley says he's prepared to take over Sooners
Lincoln Riley says he's prepared to take over Sooners