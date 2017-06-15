Altus man arrested for inappropriate relations with pre-teen girl

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- A 19-year-old Altus man is behind bars accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Bryan Alverto - Castellon was arrested earlier this month after the victim's mother called police saying she wanted her daughter removed from a shed on her property.

When officers arrived they found Castellon with the girl and she admitted that they had been having sex since she was 12. Court documents say Castellon told investigators that, at the time, he thought the girl was 15. He said he didn't learn her true age until he attended her 13th birthday party

He is now charged with first-degree rape and his bond is set at $250,000.

