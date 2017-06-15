Find your new best friend at LAW’s Sidewalk Sale June 17th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Animal Welfare is hosting a Sidewalk Sale, this Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

There will be fantastic bargains on puppies, kittens, dogs, and cats. The administration fees for each full price adoption will be covered for this event only!

Enjoy a relaxing day filling with adoptions with friendly staff members and volunteers then relax in the shade and visit with your neighbors, and you can enjoy a cool beverage.



All Dogs are $50.00 each. All Cat Adoptions are $20.00 each. All adoptable animals are up to date on their shots (age appropriate), fixed, micro-chipped, licensed with the city, health checked by a veterinarian.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s goal for the month of June is 200 adoptions, which would shatter all previous records and alleviate the overcrowded conditions.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.