Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery presents two new exhibitions

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery is opening two new exhibitions.

“Eyes of the Soul” by Reian Williams, and “Manitou Spirit Collection” by KB Kueteman will open with a reception on July 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and run until August 25th. Light refreshments will be served. This exhibition is free and open to the public.

Reian Williams is a self-trained artist completely focused on his emotive, realistic paintings. “Eyes of the Soul” will be his first exhibition at the Leslie Powell Gallery, and will feature recent portraits and wildlife paintings.

KB Kueteman is an award-winning Oklahoma Artist with an abstract-expressionist style. He has been painting for 15 years. Manitou is a Native American mythological term which means “a good spirit that inhabits all living things.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.