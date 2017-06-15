SWOSU professor raises money for historical marker for OK contributions during the Cold War

This missile site picture was taken at the Willow site sometime between 1962-1965.

SAYRE, OK (KSWO)- Landry Brewer, a Southwestern Oklahoma State University History Instructor, applied to the Oklahoma Historical Society for a historical marker to be placed at the Willow missile site. Willow in Greer County was integral to national security during the Cold War as it housed Atlas F Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles as part of the nation’s nuclear arsenal in the early 1960s.

OHS granted the historical marker request. However, approximately $2,500 has to be raised for cost of the historical marker.

“As a history instructor for SWOSU in Sayre, I’m interested in preserving local, state and national history,” Brewer said. “Learning the enormity of the missile-site project and its importance to both the state and the nation during the Cold War has been fascinating. This marker will help preserve this part of Western Oklahoma's history and educate individuals about the site's importance in protecting the nation during what was arguably the most dangerous period in world history.”

The nuclear missiles stored at 12 sites—including Willow, Lone Wolf, Snyder, Cache, Frederick, Creta, Hollis, Russell, Willow, Hobart, Manitou and Granite-- were attached to the 577th Strategic Missile Squadron at Altus Air Force Base and were designed to be fired at the Soviet Union during a nuclear war.

To support this endeavor, send tax-deductible contributions to the Old Greer County Museum at P.O. Box 2, Mangum, OK 73554. Checks should be made out to Old Greer County Museum but Willow Missile Site Historical Marker should be specified on the memo line.

