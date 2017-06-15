Mobile Meals Program needs volunteer drivers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's Mobile Meals program is searching for volunteer drivers. They've been in operation for 45 years, delivering food to homebound elderly people in the city.

All you need is transportation, a valid driver's license, and a passion for helping others. The program is looking for people to drive every day, once or week, monthly, or even as a standby driver. It only takes about an hour, but the people you meet is what makes Mobile Meals so great.

On Monday through Friday from 8 in the morning until noon, volunteers travel around Lawton delivering over 50 meals each day.

Joe Pratt has been a recipient of the Mobile Meal Program for several years.



"It means a lot because without this meal it would be a lot of days I would go hungry and I would have nothing to eat this program means a whole lot to me," said Pratt.

Besides getting his daily meal Pratt loves the volunteers.

"I got the best drivers in the United Sates working for Mobile Meals right now," Pratt said.

Mobile Meals has 6 routes they run each day.Cameron University provides the food, and prepares it for the drivers.Each driver packs the food in their car and is assigned a route. Mria Hendrick was already waiting for her meal of steak, veggies, dessert, and milk.



"Oh its tremendously great its really so nice for the people who runs it," said Hendrick.

Hendrick couldn't thank the volunteers enough.

"Well they are helpful they always give me time see I'm 80 dear and they give me time to get to the door," said Hendrick.

Betty Aliff is the Mobile Meals Board of Directors President and has been a driver for 10 years.



"I had a passion for Mobile Meals since before I had become a driver, there was notice in our church bulletin that they needed drivers, and we always need drivers.There are no words for it you go out and deliver to these people, you meet them they become your friends they become a part of your life," said Aliff.

Sharing her time with those she meets is her favorite part of the day.

"What they do for me is nothing compared to what I'm doing for them...I'm just a gopher and I don't mind doing that, but what they give me is that they give me a heart of hope and a joy-filled day," said Aliff.

Each route takes about an hour to run. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Mobile Meals or know someone that needs Mobile Meals, contact their office at (580) 357-5396. Mobile Meal assured they will find a way to adjust to anyone's schedule. So lend a helping hand by becoming a volunteer.

