Students get hands-on experience in medical field

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Several future doctors took a trip to Cameron University Thursday to give local high school students a crash-course on medical school.

Operation Orange is a free event put on across the state each summer by the OSU Center for Health Sciences. With it, several medical students at OSU meet with high schoolers to show them some of what they will learn if they decide to become doctors. Thursday’s lessons included CPR, learning how to stitch wounds and listening for a heartbeat.

Altus Junior Isabella Darby was one of Thursday's participants. This is the second time she has attended.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to learn about medical school and see if it was something I want to do,” Darby said. "I hope to learn about OSU and maybe go there for medical school and learn about the human body, anatomy and maybe more about CPR."

Current OSU medical student and 2016 Cameron graduate Saranah Isenberg said teaching the students what medical school is all about before they get to college is the main goal of Operation Orange.

"It takes a lot to get into medical school and if they have an idea they are passionate about it before they start college then they can really make sure they are taking the right courses and preparing themselves to get in,” Isenberg said.

To help get them on that track, they had academic advisors on hand Thursday to tell the students exactly what it takes to get into medical school and help guide them. But they also wanted to students to get a taste of what medical school is all about.

"We did bring some actual, like a brain and some lungs, some real human parts so they can get a look at what that actually looks like. We also brought out some dummies to practice things like intubation, and CPR and listening to heart and lungs,” Isenberg said.

The event was open to all students in the area and Isenberg said the program is something she wishes was around when she was in high school.

"It would have made a real difference for me,” Isenberg said. “I'm a non-traditional student, biology wasn't my first degree and this isn't my first time through. If I had an experience like this in high school and had known that early that I was passionate about medicine, I may have taken a shorter route to get here."

Isenberg said she feels her Cameron education really prepared her for medical school and going forward, she would like to see more Cameron grads take a similar route and enroll in medical school.

Thursday was the last of six stops for the Operation Orange Summer Camp, but they will be doing the camps again next year. You can get more information on the camps here.

