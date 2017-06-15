Juneteenth festival on June 17th commemorates the abolition of slavery

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An annual festival commemorating the abolition of slavery is set for this Saturday in Lawton.

The 2017 Juneteenth celebration will kick off at 3:00 p.m. with a musical in the Frederick Douglass Professional Development Center. At 5:00 p.m., it will move to Douglass Park. There will be food, music, pony rides, and fun for the entire family.

Organizers say the event is a way to celebrate African-American history while teaching younger generations that freedom came with a price.

"We try to continue the legacy, making sure that our children, our youth, and our elderly get to celebrate the freedoms that we now have. That they're aware that there was a price to be paid for the freedoms that we have now,” said Barbara Ellis with the Juneteenth Publicity Committee.



Ellis says Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865 when the last slaves in America were freed. The event is this Saturday from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.