Change of command Friday at Altus AFB

Change of command Friday at Altus AFB

By Monte Brown, Anchor
(Col. Eric Carney/Source Altus AFB) (Col. Eric Carney/Source Altus AFB)
(Col. Todd Hohn/Altus AFB) (Col. Todd Hohn/Altus AFB)

ALTUS AFB, OK (KSWO) - A change of command is set to take place at Altus Air Force Base Friday.

The base will welcome Colonel Eric Carney as the new commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing and bid farewell to Colonel Todd  Hohn, who served as their commander for the last two years. 

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Look for coverage tonight on 7News.

