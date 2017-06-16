Change of command Friday at Altus AFB

ALTUS AFB, OK (KSWO) - A change of command is set to take place at Altus Air Force Base Friday.

The base will welcome Colonel Eric Carney as the new commander of the 97th Air Mobility Wing and bid farewell to Colonel Todd Hohn, who served as their commander for the last two years.

The ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Look for coverage tonight on 7News.

