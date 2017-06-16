President Trump confirms investigation in tweet - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

President Trump confirms investigation in tweet

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WASHINGTON, D.C. (RNN Texoma) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning, apparently confirming some speculation that he is under investigation for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

The tweet, which went out a little after 8 a.m. central time, has stirred those following the investigation being led by another former FBI director, Robert Mueller.

Though the tweet is not specific, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was the man who wrote a memo recommending Trump fire Comey. Rosenstein is also the man who approved the appointment of a special counsel to look into the link between Russia and the 2016 election.

Many questions still remain, including if Trump has been specifically informed of the investigation or if the tweet was based on news reports.

