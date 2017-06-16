President Trump confirms investigation in tweet

The library features a Trump nickname generator, and a siren will sound in the library every time Trump tweets.

The library features a Trump nickname generator, and a siren will sound in the library every time Trump tweets.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (RNN Texoma) - President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Friday morning, apparently confirming some speculation that he is under investigation for firing former FBI Director James Comey.

The tweet, which went out a little after 8 a.m. central time, has stirred those following the investigation being led by another former FBI director, Robert Mueller.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Though the tweet is not specific, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was the man who wrote a memo recommending Trump fire Comey. Rosenstein is also the man who approved the appointment of a special counsel to look into the link between Russia and the 2016 election.

Many questions still remain, including if Trump has been specifically informed of the investigation or if the tweet was based on news reports.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.