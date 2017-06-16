Reports: Chickasha pastor found dead, burned outside church

The pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha was found dead and burned outside the church on Friday morning according to multiple media outlets in Oklahoma City.

Chickasha police confirmed they were working an incident on their Facebook page.

According to reports, 55-year-old Pastor Michael Dean Walworth was found outside the church.

Few other details have been released at this time but police are asking if you have any information on this incident to contact them at 405-222-6050.

7News is working to independently confirm the details but calls to the Chickasha Police Department have gone unanswered.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved. Information provided by local media reports