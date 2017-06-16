Leadership Lawton holding talent showcase on Saturday

The Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill Class 27 is hosting a Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase on Saturday, June 17th.

Performers from across Southwest Oklahoma will be participating in the showcase which starts at 5 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium on Ferris Avenue in Lawton.

Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the "Getting Ahead Program presented by The Salvation Army."

