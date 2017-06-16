Leadership Lawton holding talent showcase on Saturday

The Leadership Lawton-Fort Sill Class 27 is hosting a Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase on Saturday, June 17th.
Performers from across Southwest Oklahoma will be participating in the showcase which starts at 5 p.m. at the McMahon Auditorium on Ferris Avenue in Lawton.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.
Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will be donated to the "Getting Ahead Program presented by The Salvation Army."
You can purchase tickets by clicking here.
Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.
1401 SE 60th Street
Lawton, OK 73501
(580) 355-7000
nbowers@kswo.com
(580) 355-7000EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.