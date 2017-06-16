Altus home destroyed in early morning fire

A house fire just before 7 a.m. on Friday has left an Altus home with major damage.

The fire started at a residence near the intersection of S. Central and W. McCoy. When police arrived they reported the structure was fully engulfed. By the time the fire department arrived, severe damage had been done to the home but firefighters were quickly able to get the flames under control.

A female occupant of the home was able to make it out safely. A neighbor told our photographer on scene that the lady only realized the house was on fire after she heard glass breaking.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

