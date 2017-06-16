Altus home destroyed in early morning fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Altus home destroyed in early morning fire

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source KSWO Source KSWO
ALTUS, Ok (KSWO) -

A house fire just before 7 a.m. on Friday has left an Altus home with major damage.

The fire started at a residence near the intersection of S. Central and W. McCoy. When police arrived they reported the structure was fully engulfed. By the time the fire department arrived, severe damage had been done to the home but firefighters were quickly able to get the flames under control.

A female occupant of the home was able to make it out safely. A neighbor told our photographer on scene that the lady only realized the house was on fire after she heard glass breaking.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path

    Thursday, June 15 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-06-15 08:12:32 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:05:05 GMT

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

    Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.

  • Cosby thanks supporters on 5th day of deliberations at trial

    Cosby thanks supporters on 5th day of deliberations at trial

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:02 AM EDT2017-06-16 05:02:37 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:04:48 GMT

    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

    A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:53 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:53:51 GMT
    Friday, June 16 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:04:27 GMT
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    A juvenile court judge is set to announce his verdict in the trial of a Massachusetts woman charged with manslaughter for sending her suicidal boyfriend a barrage of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
    •   
Powered by Frankly