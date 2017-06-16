Man found dead near walking path behind Tulsa jail - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

TULSA, Ok (KSWO) -

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead near a walking path behind the Tulsa County jail.

Police say someone walking on the path found the body Friday morning and notified a jail detention officer, who then contacted police.

Police say the man had been beaten to death, making it the city's 39th homicide of the year.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the man appeared to be in his 40s and that he had trauma wounds to his face.

