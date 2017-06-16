Anadarko grad found dead in dorm room at ORU

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Sunday, June 18, will be a Father’s Day to remember for a local man who's battling cancer, and his son who's planned quite the feat to raise awareness about the disease.
Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that's aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country's military and security services.
