Anadarko grad found dead in dorm room at ORU

Anadarko native and Oral Roberts' University basketball player Ashley Beatty was found dead in her dorm room on Thursday.

In a statement from the university they said Beatty's death has been investigated by ORU Security and Tulsa police but no foul play has been found.

Beatty, a freshman at ORU, was a part of the Anadarko Lady Warriors state championship team in 2012. She averaged 5.6 points per game and 3.3 rebounds at ORU as a freshman.

“We are absolutely heartbroken with the news. Ashley was a bright young woman who was loved by everyone on our team and in our community, said Misti Cussen, Head Women’s Basketball Coach. “Obviously our prayers are with the entire Beatty family during this time.”

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.