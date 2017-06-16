Man set to lunge Mt. Scott for father's brain cancer

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Sunday, June 18, will be a Father’s Day to remember for a local man who's battling cancer, and his son who's planned quite the feat to raise awareness about the disease.



Cody Wilburn plans to 'body weight lunge' 3 miles up Mount Scott in honor of his father.



48-year-old Coy Wilburn was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 and has endured four brain surgeries, chemotherapy, and radiation.



Cody hopes his dedication to the challenge will encourage people to donate to his father's medical expenses.



“The mental and physical exhaustion of doing something like lunging a mountain is just a reflection of what somebody dealing with cancer goes through every single day of their life,” said Cody.



Cody Wilburn's father is now battling stage four cancer.



He said his father does not qualify for Medicare and his Medicaid will only cover so much, that is why he started the fundraiser, called #COYUP.



To Cody making the lunge up Mount Scott to help his father is the least he can do especially now that he believes things have taken a turn for the worst.



"He went from walking around like me and you to bound to a wheel chair and he can't feed himself,” said Cody.



In preparation for the big day Cody says he's been lunging parts of the mountain.



And although he expects it will take him three to five hours to cover the more than two-thousand-feet to the top, he said thinking of his dad will get him through.



"I'm hoping for the day of, the adrenaline, all those things kicking in,” said Cody.



Cody said his father taught him the meaning up hard work and remains his hero.



He hopes the lunge up Mount Scott will encourage others to support his father's fight.



"He's doing everything he can to fight against this in the hospital so, we're out her fighting for him on the other end,” said Cody.

Cody said they've raised three thousand dollars so far.



To find out how you can donate to his cause, you can visit his website here.

