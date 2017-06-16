Kirk's EMS giving out free water to help beat the heat - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Kirk's EMS giving out free water to help beat the heat

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

Kirk's EMS is making sure you stay hydrated all summer long.

They have set up a free water station for anyone passing by to stop and grab a cold bottle of water. The water station started last year and they got such great feedback from the community they decided to do it again.

The water station will be available until the end of August at 17th and F in Lawton.

It's recommended to drink eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day to make sure you stay hydrated.
Other tips to help you beat the heat include wearing light-colored clothes, sunglasses, hats and sunscreen.

