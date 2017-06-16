MacArthur's Phillips aiming for another National Championship

MacArthur wrestler Montana Phillips is raising money to help pay for a trip to the National Junior Tournament in Fargo, ND
Anadarko native and Oral Roberts' University basketball player Ashley Beatty was found dead in her dorm room on Thursday.
The University of Oklahoma has said they have placed sanctions on quarterback Baker Mayfield after is arrest in Arkansas in February.
DeAnthony Bowden teaching kids how to work hard and improve their basketball skills
Lawton High product Holden Capps was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 8th Round
