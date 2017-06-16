City of Temple pickup, equipment stolen

TEMPLE, OK (KSWO) - The Cotton County Sheriff's Office is looking for a group of thieves who stole a pickup and some equipment belonging to the City of Temple.

You're looking at surveillance photos from Friday morning, and a short video of the suspect's truck. The Cotton County Sheriff's office said they stole from Temple's Public Works, City Hall and the Old Temple Fire Department, which is all at the same location. The biggest item they took was a 2012 white Ford F-250. It has City of Temple stickers on the door, a light bar on the cab, a black brush guard and a black bed toolbox. The thieves also took tools, and three portable generators from the fire department.

If you have any information on this burglary, call the Cotton County Sheriff's Office at 580-875-3383.

