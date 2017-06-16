Suspect wanted in Lawton armed robbery - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Suspect wanted in Lawton armed robbery

By David Bradley, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Authorities have put out an arrest warrant for the man suspected of holding up a fast-food restaurant in Lawton on Wednesday. They're searching for Henry Pellom now wanted for armed robbery.

Pellom is:

  • From Lawton
  • 36 years old
  • 6 feet tall
  • 220 pounds

Investigators did not say how they developed him as a suspect.

The crime happened at the KFC/Taco Bell on Southeast Lee Boulevard around 10pm on Wednesday.  Police have also not yet released any details about the robbery.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.

