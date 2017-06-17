Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby brings kids outside

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Kids in the Boys and Girls Club along with their parents spent the morning catching fish and playing outside at the Veterans Center on Saturday. It was all a part of the 9th annual Lawton Kiwanis Club Fishing Derby. They also served burgers and hot dogs.

Fishing Derby Chairman Jarrod McLaughlin for Lawton Kiwanis Club said their goal for the event is to inspire families to spend more time doing outdoor activities.

"Just being outside. Being able to have a good time and doing something they love,” McLaughlin said. “If they don't like to fish, they can fly a kite, we've got jump rope, we've got hula-hoops. It's just getting outdoors, being active and having fun in the community with other Lawtonians.”

The Kiwanis Club also gave out awards to families and kids who caught the most fish. There were also awards for kids who were polite or showed respect for others at the event.

