Reliving the US Army's history on Fort Sill

Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
Crew from destroyer USS Dewey go to aid of Navy ship damaged in collision with a container vessel that left seven missing.
A celebration that happens all across the United States has its own celebration here in Lawton.
A celebration that happens all across the United States has its own celebration here in Lawton.
Saturday night was a big night for talent in Lawton.
Saturday night was a big night for talent in Lawton.
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
Deliberations in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial are pushing into Father's Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.
A nationally watched Georgia congressional race is in its final stretch, and the candidates are calling on some national figures to excite voters ahead of Tuesday's election.