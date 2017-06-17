Families learn about prehistoric creatures at T-Rex Planet

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Jurassic adventure came roaring into Lawton this weekend. Over at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, families learned all about the dinosaurs that once walked the earth at T-Rex Planet. Inside the exhibit are educational activities for your family and 40 life size dinosaurs to see just how large they were!

Chris Henson and his 4-year-old son Andrew made a stop at the exhibit today to learn and to cool off.

"It's just great to have here because he really likes dinosaurs, he is really into dinosaurs,” Henson said. "It's nice to have something to do inside when the weather is so hot anyway. And it's an indoor facility and everything so he's been looking forward to it since we told him about it."

The last day of the exhibit is Sunday and it goes on from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are 20-dollars for an adult, and 25 for children. Military and senior citizens can get a $3 discount on tickets.

