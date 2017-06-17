Talent show raises money for Salvation Army

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Saturday night was a big night for talent in Lawton. At the Southwest Oklahoma Talent Showcase singers, dancers and even jugglers got to show off their stuff. This is part of Leadership Lawton Fort Sill Class 27 fundraiser efforts for the year. Money raised will go toward the Salvation Army's Getting Ahead program. 15 finalists took to the stage, but only one took home first place.

And that was Heather Martin, a Cache High School Senior who sang Gorgeous from the Apple Tree.

"I just want to encourage other people to get out there and sing,” Martin said. “And this talent show is for a great cause. Definitely try it out. Because these people are amazing, and they are doing amazing things."

Martin was award in over $500 in prizes and cash. As of Saturday night there is no official count on how much money was raised for the Getting Ahead program.

